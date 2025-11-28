MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of MGIC Investment worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 262.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,715.52. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

MTG opened at $28.38 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

