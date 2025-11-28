Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 660.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ARW opened at $107.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

