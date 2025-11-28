Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,547 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,404,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $14,766,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. This trade represents a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

