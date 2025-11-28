Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 21,898 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,028 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $430,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,597.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,799 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

