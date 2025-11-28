Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $21,588,217.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at $721,030,465.95. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,734,505 shares of company stock valued at $310,745,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

