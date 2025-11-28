Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarMax were worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarMax by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 12.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Benchmark lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

CarMax Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of KMX stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CarMax’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

