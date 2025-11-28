Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 115,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 674,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after buying an additional 303,602 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 7,500 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,980.66. The trade was a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

