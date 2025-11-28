Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DaVita by 74.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $120.22 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.97 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

