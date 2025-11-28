Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of CAVA Group worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

