Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Knife River Corporation $KNF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Knife River by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Knife River by 400.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Knife River from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

