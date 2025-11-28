Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,900 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI opened at $79.70 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 116.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

