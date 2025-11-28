Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. $FA

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,208.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Advantage by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Advantage by 2,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FA. Zacks Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In related news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FA stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 1.19.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

