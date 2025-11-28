Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $210.59 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

