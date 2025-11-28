Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,903,000 after buying an additional 493,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $11,773,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 119.5% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 121,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.