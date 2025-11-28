Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $234.60 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

