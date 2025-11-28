Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 1,284 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO opened at $40.15 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

