Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of Black Hills worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $73.02.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.