Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

ED opened at $100.21 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

