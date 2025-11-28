Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.77% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $47.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 1,000,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $43,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,903,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,631,377.30. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,992.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,416,793 shares of company stock worth $62,019,643. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.