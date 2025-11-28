Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,359 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $22,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 182,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

