Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 280,145 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,145 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,232,000 after buying an additional 388,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,269,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,636,000 after acquiring an additional 153,270 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CHD opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

