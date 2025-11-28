Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 159,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $65.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

