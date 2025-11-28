Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 395,626 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,744,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,590,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,595,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,930. This represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,223,200. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720 in the last ninety days.

Amrize Stock Down 1.1%

AMRZ stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

