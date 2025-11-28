Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of FYBR opened at $37.87 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

