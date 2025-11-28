Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.59 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 151.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $7,887,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 124,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE JEF opened at $57.25 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

