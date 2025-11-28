Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.56 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,572,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,914,738,000 after acquiring an additional 317,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,062,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,005,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,169,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

