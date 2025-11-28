Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,044 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Paylocity worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 47.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Paylocity by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Guggenheim raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.