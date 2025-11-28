Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,254.09. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $89,220.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,537.40. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $1,956,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $206.16 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $212.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

