Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 525.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,740,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,394,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,884,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,061 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $58.70 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

