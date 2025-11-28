Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.07 Million Stake in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 422,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of CNA Financial worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in CNA Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 674,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,534,024.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,865 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

