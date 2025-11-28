iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

