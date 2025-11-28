Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stake in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF $DVAL

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 18.11% of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,252.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Brandywine GLOBAL Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $15.05.

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

