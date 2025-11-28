Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,737 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Permian Resources worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 90.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 433.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.8%

PR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

