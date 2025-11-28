Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,226 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.