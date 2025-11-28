Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AON by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AON by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Stock Performance
Shares of AON stock opened at $353.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day moving average of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AON from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.