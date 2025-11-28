Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,608 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 670.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,894,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

