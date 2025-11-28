Legal & General Group Plc Sells 455,843 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,843 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Ovintiv worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after buying an additional 2,288,989 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 131.87%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

