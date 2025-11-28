Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5,089.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,262,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 488,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $125.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $44,069.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,211.28. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $223,206.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,423.50. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

