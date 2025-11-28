Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 4.38% of Ballard Power Systems worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 829,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,485,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 534,834 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 127.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 414,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 408,641 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,081,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,317 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.11.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $836.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.84. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

