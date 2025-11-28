Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in GameStop Corp. $GME

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of GameStop worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,523.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 92.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GameStop by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop
In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $179,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,059.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $122,703.42. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop
GameStop Price Performance
GME stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 10.79. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of -1.00.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.25 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.