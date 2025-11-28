Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in GameStop Corp. $GME

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of GameStop worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,523.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 92.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GameStop by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $179,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,059.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $122,703.42. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 10.79. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of -1.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.25 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

