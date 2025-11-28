Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Kyndryl worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 135.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

