AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,120,000 after buying an additional 197,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AptarGroup by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after acquiring an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in AptarGroup by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.