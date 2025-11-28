Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of XPO worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in XPO by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.