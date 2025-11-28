Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Tempus AI worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $120,200.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,757.94. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $965,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,250. The trade was a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock worth $84,144,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

