Legal & General Group Plc Buys 17,595 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of Franklin Electric worth $23,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.16 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The business had revenue of $581.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.