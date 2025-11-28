MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1,222.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 535.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $65,000.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

