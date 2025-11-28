Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -478.13 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,547.80. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.