Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,533 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $25,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,618,000. Triata Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 193.9% during the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 375,007 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Baidu by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 777,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,556,000 after buying an additional 228,623 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Baidu by 43.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 591,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $149.51.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
