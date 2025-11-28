MAI Capital Management Makes New $162,000 Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

