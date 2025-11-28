Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $82.24 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.